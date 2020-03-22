Coronavirus : Govt announces immediate relief of Rs 3,000 each for all workers

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 315 Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.A total of 16,911 samples from 16,021 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2as as on March 21, 6 PM, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in a statement. “A total of 315 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases,” the ICMR said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an immediate relief of Rs 3,000 each for all registered construction workers in the state in a bid to provide relief to them in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The money would be transferred to the bank accounts of workers by Monday (March 23). The move has been initiated to mitigate the hardships being faced by the workers due to a standstill in the construction activities in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.