Coronavirus: Indian Railway cancels all passenger trains

The largest public transport system in the country, Indian Railways has announced that all passenger train services in the country will be suspended till March 31. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country. Only the service of goods trains will be continued.

This was announced by Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director, Ministry of Railways. “No train except goods train will be run up to midnight hrs of March 31″, a statement released by him said.

Only bare minimum suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till midnight on March 22.Then these services will also be stopped till March 31.

By Saturday, the railways had cancelled 245 pairs of trains across the country and also stopped providing blankets in the air-conditioned coaches.

In the India the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed 300