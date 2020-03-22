Coronavirus : Indian Railways cancels all passenger train services till this date

Indian Railways has taken an important decision to cancel all train services across its vast network till March 31 end, in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. All trains, except freight trains, stand cancelled till March 31. This includes Mail/Express trains, Konkan railway, premium trains, passenger trains – everything! Only bare minimum services of Kolkata Metro and suburban trains will continue till 2400 hours today. Thereafter all Kolkata Metro and suburban train services will also remain cancelled till the end of March 31.

In a big relief for passengers, the refund for all these cancelled trains can be availed till June 21. The Indian Railways trains which have already commenced their journey before 4:00 AM today will run-up to their destinations.