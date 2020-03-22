Coronavirus: Oman announces strict ban on these services

In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, Oman has imposed strict bans on more services. On Sunday Oman has banned public gatherings , limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange bureaus. Oman government has also urged the private companies to promote work form home and to limit cash transactions.

Till now Oman has reported 55 cases of Covid-19. Oman has reported least number of positive case among GCC countries. Oman government has announced that violators will be punished. All service centers at public and private entities will also be closed. Services will be delivered online.