Coronavirus : Two more Islamic preachers test positive for Covid-19

Total number of people with Covid-19 in Telangana rose to 23 after the state reported two fresh cases on Saturday, according to a state government health bulletin.

Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday, and asked people to stay home till 6 am on Monday.

KCR also said he will impose a complete shutdown if necessary.

A group of Indonesian Islamic preachers who travelled from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to Ramagundam in Telangana has, probably, spread Coronavirus (Covid-19) to others in the country.

Two of the new three cases were part of a 10-member group of Islamic preachers from Indonesia. Eight other members of the group have already been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive. The patients were brought to Hyderabad from Karimnagar.