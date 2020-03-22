Coronavirus : UAE announces closure of public places for 2 weeks

UAE National Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announce the temporary closure of all public and private beaches, parks, swimming pools (public and private), cinemas, fitness centres from Sunday (March 22) for a period of two weeks – subject to review and evaluation.

Restaurants, cafes and food and beverage outlets may operate for home delivery requests during this period provided they abide by the required sterilization and public health procedures.

Seating in restaurants and food and beverage outlets will be limited to 20 per cent capacity as per social distancing guidelines to keep at least 2 metres (6.5ft) between people, effective Sunday (March 22) for a renewable period of two weeks.