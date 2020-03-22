Coronavirus: UAE launches online service to help residents

UAE government has launched an online service to help the residents. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The new service named ‘Tawajudi for residents’ is aimed at facilitating safe return of valid UAE residence visa holders -outside the country – to the country after the recent entry ban to contain the coronavirus. UAE has banned the entry into country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

UAE residents at present staying outside the country can register for this service through MoFAIC’s website. The service can be accessed through the main page of the ministry’s website, under Individuals Services and clicking on ‘Tawajudi for residents’.