Coronavirus : UAE mobile network provider changes it’s name again

UAE announced on Saturday the detection of 13 new coronavirus cases and the recovery of seven more individuals.The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health and Prevention during a virtual press briefing held in line with the ongoing precautionary measures taken to avoid gatherings and ensure people’s well-being and safety.

UAE network provider Etisalat changed its name to ‘STAY HOME ETISALAT’ on sunday.This in in lieu of the new campaign urging residents to stay home which has been launched in the UAE. This is among the several initiatives the country has launched to combat the spread of Covid-19.