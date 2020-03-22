Coronavirus Update: Kuwait makes important announcement

The Kuwait government has on Sunday announced the extension of holidays given to employees. This was announced by Tareq Al-Mezrem, the Government Spokesman.

The Kuwait Cabinet has decided this in aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. As per this work in all ministries and state agencies will be suspended by two additional weeks.

The decision means that all civil servants, who have been on mandatory holiday from March 12 to 26, will resume work on April 12. The cabinet also decided to shut down all shops and central markets, except for foodstuff stores.

On Sunday the country will observe a partial curfew from 5:00 pm to 4:00 am.