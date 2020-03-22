Heavy rain on Sunday morning cools down UAE

Heavy rain on Sunday morning at areas of Sweihan, Nahil and Al Faqaa in Al Ain dropped the temperatures of the Emirates to 12 degrees celsius. Rain also lashed Abu Dhabi Island and the Al Shawamekh area in Abu Dhabi. There were moderate showers on Fujeirah and Khorfakkan .

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged residents to brace for more rainfall, take precautions and comply with advisories issued by the authorities. According to tweets by the National Center of Meteorology in UAE, the rain in some of the areas was also accompanied by a hailstorm.