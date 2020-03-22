Maoist encounter: Search operation for 13 missing policemen continues

At least 14 policemen were injured and 13 others were gone missing after a fierce encounter with Maoists in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.The encounter between the Maoists took place in the Saturday afternoon near Korajguda hills in Chintagufa area. As per security forces at least five Maoists were killed in the encounter.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team consisting of 600 personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action). When one of the patrolling teams was advancing through Korajguda hills near Elmagunda, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, it was ambushed by a team of some 250 armed Maoists.

Police team is carrying out extensive search operations to find out the missing policemen.