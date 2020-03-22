Peace,Greetings! The time when Indian sportsman ship was hailed all over the world

Sports as such is always a cultural event than a mere display of physical and mental prowess. It shows greatly how a nation gathers itself to accommodate the greater values of humanity -Kindness, toleration, and empathy. One cannot forget legends like Courtney Walsh and Mohammed Ali soared to greatness not only by the excellency in their game but for the values they stood for.

In sports sometimes, the feeling of the game stands larger than the outcome-a win or fail. At the international level, players often forget it, but there are some stories that give us an example of a game feeling you will never forget. Something similar was done by the Indian women’s Kabaddi team. The story is a bit old but its video is going viral these days.

The venue was the final of the 2014 Asian Games when Iran challenged India and both teams were hitting each other hard. Meanwhile, an Iranian player’s hijab fell during a grab move. In the meantime, the Indian Kabaddi team could easily grab her and get strong points, but they stopped the match in the middle. The Indian woman covered the Iranian player during which she could wear her hijab.

Iranian women play in kabaddi wearing hijab and covering themselves from head to toe. Hijab is their culture and the Indian players respect it very much. The Indian team won the match 31-21, but their high spirit was more discussed than their win.