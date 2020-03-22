Pregnant thief charged with 30 loots left free

A 36-year-old thief was caught red-handed from Milan while trying to steal a purse from a lady. However owing to her being pregnant and the special circumstances in the highly infected city of Italy, the authorities in an extraordinary display of social care released her, entering all her data on records.

She has a history of pick-pocketing which when summed together may lock her in jail for 9 years. The woman of Bosnian origin and hailing from a family residing in Rome was released after medical check-ups and she was found to be healthy.

Italian PM Coste in a state address said the nation is going through the most difficult times since the post-world war period. All non-essential productions are locked down till April 3 and an emergency decree is in effect from Sunday.