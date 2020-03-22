Royal Enfield launched BS6 compliant Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Know the features and price

India’s leading two wheeler company, Royal Enfield has launched its BS 6 compliant Interceptor 650 BS6 and Continental GT 650 BS6 in India.

Both the bikes are equipped with 649 cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled engine which gives 47 PS of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up with a 6-speed gearbox.

The company has included an integrated catalytic converters in the exhaust system in order to achieve the stricter BS6 emission compliance.

At the front, the bikes feature a 320 mm disc while the rear braking duty is performed by a 240 mm disc. Both motorcycles feature 18-inch spoked wheels shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres at both ends.

The and the Continental GT 650 BS6 has been launched in the Indian market. The In Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 has been priced at Rs . 2.65 lakh and the Continental GT 650 BS6 is priced at Rs. 2.80 lakh*.

In the comparison to the BS4 compliant models, the overall pricing has been raised in the range of Rs.8,500 to Rs.9,600.