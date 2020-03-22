‘Sex in time of corona’: Always remember these things during sex

Coronavirus infection is spreading all over the world. The deadly disease has taken thousand of lives from all over the world and the medical experts are recommending self isolation. But it is nearly impossible to practice “social distancing” with the partners with whom we share homes – and beds.

Sex life is also being affected due to this virus. Everyone has only one fear whether it is safe to have sex in such a situation or not. Because in such a situation, having sex can be a huge post for both men and women. If anyone has this virus, it can affect the other as well.

By coming in contact with an infected person, this virus also catches a healthy person. The virus spreads from shaking hands to sneezing and coughing.

But there is no evidence that the Covid-19 can be transmitted via either vaginal or anal intercourse. However, kissing is a very common practice during sexual intercourse, and the virus can be transmitted via saliva. Therefore, the virus can be transmitted by kissing.