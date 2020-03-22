Shah Rukh Khan shares a hilarious video on Covid-19 prevention: Watch it here

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared an advice on social media on how to prevent Covid-19. The hilarious video which is a collage of his film scenes has gone viral on social media.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx!”, Shah Rukh Khan captioned the video.

Shah Rukh Khan in the video tells his fans how lockdown is good for them to pick up their hobbies. Then with the help of scenes from his films like ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chennai Express’ , he explains the symptoms of Covid-19. He even illustrated the kind of masks people should not buy.

Shah Rukh had shared a video on Friday as well. In it, urged fans to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures.