Teen lovers suicide in Idukki,body found in 300 foot deep gorge

The body of teen lovers Aravind and Merin, both 18 was found at a 300 meter gorge near Cheppukulam Irukallinmudi, Idukki. The bodies were tied together firmly with a shawl. Aravind was a hotel management student at a private college in Thodupuzha and Merin a nursing student at Andhra Pradesh.

Police arrived at the spot on Sunday evening and started an investigation. The initial conclusion is that the incident happened on Sunday morning. Merin’s parents had lodged a complaint at Karimannur Police Station on Saturday that their daughter is missing after her return from Andhra Pradesh a week earlier on Wednesday.

Locals on suspicion of a bike parked unattended for a long time near the valley informed Police and fire force. Later the dead bodies were recovered from the gorge by the fire force. Police shifted the dead bodies to Kottayam Medical College hospital Mortuary after preparing the inquest report. The dead bodies will be handed over to parents after post mortem.