Actress Amy Jackson’s post-pregnancy pics goes viral : See Pics

Amy Jackson is an English actress and model best known for her work in Indian films. She began her modelling career at the age of 16, and went on to win the Miss Teen World competition in 2009. Subsequently, director A. L. Vijay cast her as the leading lady of the Tamil language period drama Madrasapattinam (2010). Jackson continues to act in Indian films of all languages, with some of her notable roles including Ekk Deewana Tha (2012), Singh Is Bliing (2015), The Villain (2018) and 2.0 (2018). She is also known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen / Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW’s superhero series Supergirl.

Amy Jackson’s svelte body makes it hard to believe that she recently gave birth to a child.The actor kept her fans updated with every major happening of her life.

Amy Jackson looks stunning in every outfit that she wears. The diva can be seen donning a bulgari dress and striking a sexy pose.Amy Jackson’s perfect figure can be an example for those who wants to start working out and have a slim body.