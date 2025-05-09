Border Security Force kills 7 terrorists

Samba: The Border Security Force (BSF) killed seven terrorists suspected to be affiliated with Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near the International Border in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, early Friday (9 May).

On Thursday, India thwarted a Pakistani attempt to target multiple military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur using missiles and drones. Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks followed India’s 7 May counterstrike under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing around 100 militants.

India’s Operation Sindoor has been launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in a targetted religious massacre.

Earlier on the intervening night of May 7-8 BSF has killed a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Ferozpur sector. Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended another Pakistani national in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district for allegedly attempting to infiltrate Indian territory.