Actress Sana Saeed Photo Gallery : See Pics

Sana Saeed is an Indian actress and model, who appears in Bollywood films.She first appeared as a child artist in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and continued to do so in films Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000) and Badal (2000). She also appeared in television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na (2008) and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki (2008). In 2012, Saeed made her screen debut as an adult in a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, which emerged as a box-office commercial success.[3] She has appeared in many reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2013), Nach Baliye (2015) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2016).