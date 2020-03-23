“ Allah will give us the force to fight Corona”: Anti-CAA protester claims : Video

Some videos of a group of women who were protesting against CAA making bizarre claims about Covid-19 has surface on social media. This was reported by OPIndia quoting some Twitter videos shared online.

“Quran has the mention of a disease named Corona. We have always been strong and ready. Do you think you can scare us with corona? Death can come at any given time. Don’t think of scaring us with this disease”, a woman wearing a pink scarf on head can be heard saying in the video.

Hum Naqaab pehanate hai hume Corona nahi hoga.?????

Zahiliyat. pic.twitter.com/yg4JtOnxhO — ???? ???? HMP (@NetajiBond) March 22, 2020

“Allah is great! Allah has sent the coronavirus to the world to punish those who are torturing us. The decision of who will survive now rest in His hand. We are here in mass gatherings but we will not be affected. Those who fear coronavirus will only get infected”, another women says.

“We must salute those women who have come here to protest to keep their household work aside”, added she.

A Muslim woman dawning a Niqaab claimed, “We are not afraid of coronavirus because Allah has ensured that we (Muslims) are safe. Corona is no big deal.”

Shaheen Bagh ki Shernian are so smart ??? pic.twitter.com/FweLPpG0RK — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) March 20, 2020

“Quran means Corona. We need knew that this would come. There are even more infectious diseases in the world. What does Modiji know about them?”, a women wearing a tricolour heads scarf can be heard saying.

“We read Namaj five times a day, Allah will give us the force to fight Corona”, a woman said. Another woman claimed that China has opened Mosques to get protection from coronavirus, and slammed those who have decided to shut mosques in India”, a woman can be heard saying in another video.

Meanwhile the number of COVID19 infected patients crossed 415.