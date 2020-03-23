Big Boss ex-contestant shares her bikini pictures inside her house: See pics

Bollywood actress and TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant ,Elli Avram has shared her bikini pictures from inside her house. The photos were gone viral on social media.

Elli Avram is in self isolation due to coronavirus outbreak. She did this photoshoot for just fun and the photos has gone just viral.

Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, known professionally as Elli AvrRam, is a Swedish Greek actress and is now based in Mumbai, India. She is knwon for her roles in Bollywood films. She is known for her Bollywood movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. AvrRam came to prominence after participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss.