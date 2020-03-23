Coronavirus: Airline in India announces 50% salary cut for top management

The top management in an airline company based in India has announced 50% salary cut. The senior management executives of the low budget air carrier, GoAir has announced this.

This decision was taken by the top management to help the company during the tough time amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airlines have been forced to take these steps after a dramatic collapse in bookings as travelers cancelled tickets, and now refrain from traveling to limit exposure to the virus.

Vinay Dube, the CEO of GoAir has in a message to its employees, said the top leadership has voluntarily decided to take a 50 percent pay cut with immediate effect.

The company has earlier suspended all its international operations, has also terminated contracts of its expat pilots, and put about one-third of its employees on leave without day.

The development follows after fellow carrier IndiGo announced on Thursday (19 March) a top-down five per cent to 25 per cent pay cut for all its employees from 1 April.