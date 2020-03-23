Covid-19: Anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow’s ‘Shaheen Bagh’ comes with this decision

The anti-CAA protesters sitting in Lucknow has come with an important decision. The women protesters sitting in Ghantaghar at Lucknow for the last 66 days has temporarily stopped the protest as the Covid-19 is spreading all over the country. The women protesters have submitted a letter to the police commissioner, saying they were suspending their 66-day-long protest a temporarily in view of the outbreak.

A group of women were staging a round-the-clock sit-in at the historic clock tower in Lucknow against the CAA and the NRC. This has been named as the ‘Shaheen Bagh of Lucknow’.

The 66-day-old protest was suspended early on Monday morning and the protesters went back to their houses. The protest stage was left intact, upon which women left their ‘duppatas’; marking a symbolic return once the situation comes back to normal.

The protesters added that they would be back after the lockdown enforced by the government ends.