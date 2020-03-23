Covid-19: Bahrain comes with important announcement

Bahrain government has announced an important announcement on Monday. The country has decided to toughen its measures to contain the spread of coronaviurs.

The Bahrain government has banned all public gatherings of more than 5. Also, mothers working in the public sector were asked to work from home. The government also urged all citizen to stay at home and leave the house only if necessary.

The decision were announced by Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, the Minister of Health after the meeting of National Taskforce for Combating the coronavirus at the Crown Prince Center for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.

The authorities made it clear that legal measures will be taken with regards to any gathering of more than five people in public places, including, but not limited to markets, public parks and public beaches. As per the Article 121 of the Public Health Law established punishments for any person who refuses to implement any measures to prevent the spread a disease. The punishments include imprisonment for a period of no less than three months and a fine of no less than one thousand dinars and not exceeding ten thousand dinars, or one of these two penalties.

Bahrain has reported the second death on Sunday. A person evacuated from Iran was died on Sunday. The total death toll in the country has rised to four now.