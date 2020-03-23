COVID 19: Indian expat in UAE stuck at airport for this reason

A resident of UAE who missed the last flight flying to India on Sunday after accidently falling asleep is now stranded. The passenger who is at Terminal 3 after flights were suspended and the UAE refused entry to residency visa holders as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Arun Singh, 37, originally from Pune, who works in IT firm of a bank, had passed immigration and security and was due to board the 4am Emirates flight to Ahmedabad on March 22 when he fell asleep in the waiting area and missed the final call by a few minutes.

All flights have since been suspended for a renewable period of two weeks, and he isn’t allowed to re-enter through arrivals to exit the airport because entry even by residency visa has also been suspended for the same time frame.

“It was an honest mistake,” Singh told Gulf News. “I just fell asleep as I’m so stressed. I’m getting a divorce so I was flying back to India to file it.

“Initially I was allowed back into the arrivals immigration hall but then they said entry was only for GCC nationals. I explained to them that I had fallen asleep and that it was an accident but they told me to go and sleep for 15 days.

“I’ve rung the Indian consulate but they don’t have any information, in fact they are asking me for updates and information that I don’t have.

“I can shower and buy food as shops are opened. I will need to buy some clothes since my luggage is not with me. Things are available, but they say after Wednesday everything will be shut in the airport. I don’t know what will happen then,” he added.