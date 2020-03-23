Covid-19: India’s neighbouring countries announces important decision

Two of India’s neighbouring countries had announced that they will seal their borders with India as the coronavirus is spreading all over the globe. Nepal and Bhutan has announced this.

Both the countries sealed their land borders with India as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 .

“As you have been made aware through various government bulletins, the virus is spreading, causing immense disruption worldwide, and drawing closer to us each day,” Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.

“At such a time, the health and safety of the people of Bhutan is of the greatest priority, and as such, we are putting in place every measure necessary to safeguard the people of Bhutan,” he said.

The borders were sealed from 6 am on Monday. The Bhutan government said only essential supplies such as food, medicines and fuel would be allowed into the country, and returning Bhutanese nationals would be quarantined.

Nepal too completely sealed its land borders with India at 10 am on Monday. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting held on Sunday.