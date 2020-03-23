COVID 19: Priyanka Chopra clapped, all the way from US. See the video here

Taking the Prime Minister’s message seriously, even the celebrities of B-town have not failed to live up to that. Many of them have posted symbolically they have thanked the hands behind the workers and doctors by clapping in their balconies.

Priyanka Chopra joined from USA in Sunday’s nationwide celebration of healthcare workers and essential service providers. The 37-year-old actress, under self-quarantine at home with husband Nick Jonas, stood in her balcony and clapped. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story and said, ” People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn’t be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit.”

Watch the video here.