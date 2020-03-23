COVID 19: Residents of Emirates can have sigh of relief as Abudhabi govt makes new announcement

The reseidents of UAE can be in relief as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today directed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to halt all rental property eviction cases currently underway, along with executive procedures like imprisonment, blocking of bank accounts, seizure of vehicles, stocks and assets for a period of two months.

The decision exempts cases related to alimony and labour disputes.

The move is in line with the UAE government’s keenness to support members of society and reduce their burdens during the current situation.