Covid-19  Updates:See the state-wise breakup list of Coronavirus testing labs approved

As the coronavirus is spreading all over the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the upper body in the medical field in India has approved new testing labs. The ICMR has approved a total of 114 laboratories all over the country to find out the infections. ICMR is the the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research in India.

As per a statement released by ICMR 87 of these laboratories are operational, 27 are in process.

While there are six such laboratories for COVID-19 testing each in Kerala and Delhi; Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have seven functional laboratories.

Among the additional laboratories, Delhi will get two, while Kerala will have three. Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will have one new lab each.

A total of 27 states and Union Territories are having the laboratories currently.