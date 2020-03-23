COVID Updates: Domestic flights will not be flying from 24 March midnight

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 today. The central government on the other hand had advised for action against those violating the lockdown which has been enforced till March 31 to curtail the pandemic. Violators could either face a fine of Rs 1,000 or a jail term of six months if they do not abide by the lockdown orders, the government said. All domestic commercial flights would remain suspended from Wednesday to restrict inter-state movement as a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that operations of domestic commercial flights would cease from March 24 midnight. “No domestic commercial flight will operate in India from Wednesday onward.

Airlines will have to land all their domestic passenger flights at destinations by 11.59 pm on Tuesday,” it said. However, operations of domestic cargo flights will continue as normal. Meanwhile, the Centre warned of legal action against those found violating the lockdown order which has been implemented to curtail the coronavirus cases across the country. At least 415 people have been infected so far. Globally, the number of cases has crossed 3,49,000 while the death toll is over 15,000.