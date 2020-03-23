Dubai based airlines suspends its operations

The low budget air carrier based in Dubai, FlyDubai has announced an important decision on Monday.

FlyDubai has suspend its operations from Thursday, March 26. The decision was taken after the UAE government announced suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights on Monday morning.

“Following the announcement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai will suspend its operations with effect from March 26, 2020 at 23:59 until Thursday April 09, 2020 at 23:59 as part of the precautionary measures being implemented in response to Covid-19,” flydubai said in a statement.

Earlier, Etihad has temporarily suspend all flights from UAE with effect from Wednesday, March 25. Emirates has also stated that most of its flights will remain suspended due to drop in air travel.