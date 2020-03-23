Five arrested for allegedly gang raping 19-year-old girl

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons in a forest area in Kuhi tehsil of Nagpur district, where she had gone with her boyfriend, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 17, police said, adding that the woman had recently appeared for the state board Class 12 exam.

The accused have been identified as Akash Gulabrao Lende (26), Sunil alias Sumit Yeshwant Gawali (27), Suraj Bandu Mane (22), Chandrashekhar Ravindra Kadav (19) and Pankaj Vilas Kuthe (22), an official said.

The accused even videographed the crime and threatened her that they would circulate it on social media, he added.

“The woman had gone to Kuhi town to meet her boyfriend. The couple then went to Khairi village on his motorcycle in a forest area. However, their motorcycle developed some technical snag. Just then, the accused came to the spot and forcibly took away the woman to an isolated spot, where they sexually assaulted her,” the official said.

The woman and her boyfriend managed to escape from their clutches later, he said.

Four days later, the woman lodged a complaint against them, following which the accused were arrested, the police said.