Forex Market: Indian rupee sinks to historic low against UAE dirham

The coronavirus scare has continued its effect on the international markets like Forex, share, commodities and crude oil. In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee was slipped into historic low against the UAE dirham. The Indian currency was also at an all-time low against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency was trading at 76.15 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee was trading at 20.73 against the UAE dirham.

Rupee opened on a weak note at 75.90 at the Interbank Forex Exchange, lost further ground and touched a low of 76.15 against the US dollar, registering a decline of over 95 paise over its last close. The Indian rupee had settled at 75.20 against the US dollar on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.52 per cent to 102.28.