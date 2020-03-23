Here are some important guidelines from UAE authorities to stem the spread of corona virus in UAE

In a bod to stop the spread of the pandemic in the UAE, the governement has come up with general instructions for the citizens which needs to be followed.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged UAE citizens, residents, visitors and all those living in the nation, to comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by competent health and security authorities in order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

“The public are also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle,” the statement read.

Guidelines on using public transport and taxis are to be issued later.