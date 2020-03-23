Important announcement by AIIMS, Coronavirus precautionary measure

As part of precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, the AIIMS has announced its OP department will remain closed till further notice.”All OPD services in All India Institute of Medical Sciences and all centers to remain closed till further orders”, read the statement issued by hospital authorities.

The official also added, “The isolated OPD will continue to run in emergency services and room number 103.”

In other news, AIIMS building in Haryana’s Jhajjar will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said here on Sunday. Maharastra with 89 cases and Kerala with 67 cases are the worst affected states in India with the pandemic outbreak. Both states have a high percentage of the NRI population ratio.