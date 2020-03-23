Janata curfew: Bollywood celebrities shares videos : watch it here

The people of India has obeyed the call of Prime Minister to observe a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday as a preventive and precautionary measure against the Covid-19. Many renowned personalities including Bollywood celebrities has come forward supporting Prime Minister.

As the country was observing the janata curfew, many Bollywood celebrities had shared on their respective social media handles videos and pictures how they spend in their home.

Alia Bhatt shared a selfie from her house, and asked people to stay safe. “Stay home & … take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody,” Bhatt captioned the photo.

Suniel Shetty shared a video of Mumbai’s Marine Drive. , “ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE – BRAVO Flag of India!!! MARINE DRIVE,” he wrote.

Anupam Kher also shared similar pictures of the city and wrote, “My dear fellow Indians !! Hope #JantaCurfewMarch22 is as successful in your city as it is in Mumbai. Send me the pics of your city, street or your area. Would love to retweet some of them. Do mention your city.”