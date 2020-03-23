PM appeals to people to take corona virus seriously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. The comment came after the government imposed severe restrictions across the country to prevent the spread of the pandemic. It has infected over 390 people in India and killed seven. He also urged states to ensure that the directives are followed by people.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the directives seriously. I request the state governments to ensure that the rules and laws are followed,” the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Across India, 80 districts including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are on complete lockdown, which means only essential services will be allowed. Railways, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and public transport has been banned in Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal and Haryana.

Mumbai has banned one or more persons from public places and even in private cars. Trucks carrying essential goods will be allowed, but this morning, there were complaints that tough checks at borders had slowed down supply.