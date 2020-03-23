Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Bhagat Singh,Raj Guru and Sukhdev Singh

In a special note, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev Singh on their martyrdom day.

He tweeted “Bowing in reverence to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev Singh who sacrificed their lives for the independence of this nation”.Bhagat Singh along with Raj Guru and Sukhdev Singh was hanged on 23 March 1931 by the British administration for plotting to kill James Scott- responsible for the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.