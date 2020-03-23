Tamil Nadu enters lock-down, Check-posts closed

Tamil Nadu now closed its borders to become the 15 th state in India entering a closure mode. The check-posts in Walayar, Kalayikkavila-border openings for Kerala had already been effectively closed two days ago. Authorities clarify that the closure will not affect Transport and logistic vehicles to cross the border.

COVID cases in India rose to 415,with the death toll rising to 7 on Monday.The new casualty was reported from West Bengal, the states first Covid death. The union health ministry said as much of the country locked down on Monday with the Centre warning of legal action against those violating the restrictions enforced to curtail the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,500 lives globally.