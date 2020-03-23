Tara Sutaria rises the temperature in her Polka Dots Bikini: See pics

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot photos. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress is the cover model of the s Global Magazine. The actress has shared the photos on her social media handle.

The actress can be seen in a two-piece polka dot swimsuit. The photoshoot took place at Heritance Aarah in the Maldives and has been taken

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next starring in Milan Luthria’s romantic action film Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100. by Rahul Jhangiani.