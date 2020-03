The title of the film starring Ajay Devgn,Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh was announced. The film will be directed by veteran Indrakumar.The film will be produced jointly by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films.

The title of the film was revealed by Rakul Preet Singh in an interview. The film has been titled as ‘Thank God’. The film as per reports is about two goofy men with hearts of gold, who are out to reform the society and the madness that ensues as a result.