Tokyo Olympics 2020 stumbles on Covid-19

Tokyo Olympics 2020 scheduled from July 24 to August 9 has met with international pressure to cancel the event in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe yesterday said that the international event may be postponed for a year, if the pandemic stays strong for a few more weeks.IOC had asked Japan to decide on the Olympic schedule within 4 weeks in a clear drift from its earlier stand not to postpone the event.

Many nations have expressed their unwillingness to participate in the Olympics as it may jeopardize their national security and health of athletes. Canada had declared it will not participate in the 2020 Olympics.