DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE government issues important guidelines to curb the spread of corona virus

Mar 23, 2020, 07:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a move to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country the UAE government has issued some important guidelines for the residents.

The UAE government has urged to all residents to use their own vehicles with a maximum of three people in a vehicle. This was advised as a part of safety of residents against coronavirus. The government also asked all citizens to stay in their home and to step out only if there is any urgency.

“The UAE Government urges the public to use their own family cars, when it is absolutely necessary to go out, with a maximum of three individuals per vehicle.

The government has also closed shopping malls, cinemas, parks, schools and other public places for the safety of residents..

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close