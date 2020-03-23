‘What is a ‘lockdown’: What are the ‘Essential ‘Services and items’ available during lockdown

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala has announced a complete lockdown in the state as more coronavirus cases were reported from the state. The lockdown will be effective from Monday midnight to March 31. The total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases has rise to 92 on Monday.

The Chief Minister announced that all borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed reports said.

During the lockdown period, no public transport services including operation of private buses, taxis, auto rickshaws, rickshaws and e-rickshaws etc. shall be permitted. But private vehicles were allowed. However, people coming outside their homes should maintain social distancing.

Petrol pumps, LPG/Oil agencies will be working. All hospital including private will opened. Government offices will be operating ensuring all safety measures. All banks in the state will function from 11 am to 2 pm.

Also all religious places of any denomination shall be closed. Al lshops except those selling essential items will be opened. Medical stores will be opened. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open for only home delivery. People will not be allowed to have food there.

Essential Items:

Vegetables, fruits, groceries, fodder distribution centers, food products manufacturing centers, fueling stations, flour mills, milk and milk products production and manufacturing centers,General Provision stores medical shops, pharmacies and medicine manufacturing units.

Essential services Health centers, telecom, insurance, banks, ATMs, post offices, godsons of essential commodities will be allowed to function during the lockdown.