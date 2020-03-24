Actress Monalisa crosses 3 million followers on Instagram ;shares special dance video to fans : Watch Here

Actress Monalisa crossed 3 million followers on Instagram, the highest for a Bhojpuri actor. Monalisa has shared a new video on social media where she is seen swinging in happiness and dancing like a happy kid. She is grooving to the tunes of ‘Itni Si Hasi Itni Si Khushi’ from the film Barfi.

The Nazar 2 actror has also shared a heartfelt message for her fans. She captioned the post as “Amidst This Global Issue …. I Have A Reason To Smile, Laugh, Dance And Be Very Happy … Yes Friends We Are #3million #instagram #family Now…. Thank You So So Much For This Love …. But I Have A Request To You …. All My Friends… Please Be A Responsible Citizen … Please Stay At Home … And Save Yourselves And Others Too… We Have To fight #coronavirus …. Please Listen To Our Government’s Decision… This Is For Our Wellbeing And Our Life… Please Take This Matter Seriously ??…. #thankyou #friends #loveyouall #besafe #stayhomesavelives”.