Another virus named ‘Hantavirus’ worries China. Is it communicable? Know it here.

While the world is still trying to find the vaccine of the deadly Coronavirus, looks like China is already gearing up to battle another deadly virus named Hantavirus. According to a latest report, a man from China’s Yunnan province tested positive for Hantavirus on Monday and died shortly after. As per China’s Global Times, the man was on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus when he passed away. The report added that 32 other people have been tested and are awaiting test results.

The death report immediately made rounds on social media and caused a minor panic among netizens. In India, too, it quickly went on to trend on Twitter with netizens tweeting their thoughts. But what exactly is Hantavirus? According to the website of0 Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Hantavirus is caused by rodents. Humans who come in contact with rodents are likely to get the virus. The website description reads, “Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus.”

It cannot be passed on from person to person, but a person can get infected if they have touched their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials, as per a fact sheet of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19 which includes fever, headache, abdominal pain among others.