Coronavirus : Man fined Rs 24 lakhs for violating quarantine protocol

COVID-19 virus has affected more than 3,80,000 people and claimed over 16,000 lives.But despite the imposition of strict rules by authorities to prevent the spread of the virus, there are people who are openly defying lockdown and self-isolation practices.These people are now dubbed as ‘Virus Rebels’.

Recently, young people from Germany, Spain, France, Australia, and the US were seen holding ‘corona parties’ and coughing towards older people. If that’s not shocking enough, college students were seen soaking in the sun on public beaches.

Such incidents have been reported in many countries. Now, a Taiwanese man has been handed a fine of £28,000 (Rs 24 lakhs) for dancing in a nightclub at a time when he is supposed to self-quarantine at home.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Huang, was fined when officers in the island’s capital of Taipei were conducting a routine inspection of establishments, said reports.