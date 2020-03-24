Coronavirus : Reliance sets up India’s first dedicated Covid-19 hospital

On Monday, RIL announced that it has set up India’s first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai. All beds in this 100 bedded dedicated Covid-19 hospital are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

“Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19,” RIL said in an official statement.

“This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices,” it added.

“Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, a world-class healthcare institution in Mumbai, has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing,” the statement further said.

RIL, the multinational conglomerate company, has also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. The company is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment for the nation’s health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus.