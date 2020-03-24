COVID 19: Coronavirus: UAE adds Covid 19 to existing communicable list and these are the punishments.

The Ministry of Justice in UAE has confirmed that penalties provided for in Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 on the control of communicable diseases apply to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after it was officially included by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the list of communicable diseases attached to the law.

The ministry found that the sanctions stipulated are aimed at protecting public health and strengthening the state’s efforts in implementing the strategy of combating communicable diseases and preventing their spread, including the coronavirus.

The ministry explained that the violation of the law is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of up to Dh10,000.

Doctors, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and medical practitioners who fail to inform if they know or suspect someone has been infected or has died of any communicable disease, are liable under this rule.

The same applies to the infected and their work colleagues, or the commander a ship, aircraft or other vehicle if they suspect an infected person has travelled in their vehicle. It is a crime if the same is not reported to the Ministry of Health within 24 hours.